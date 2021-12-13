Green Monday deals at Best Buy: 4K TVs, laptops, Fitbits, headphones and more

Green Monday deals are officially live at Best Buy, which means you can score record-low prices on 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, smartwatches, and more from brands like Samsung, LG, Fitbit, Beats, and Sony. To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best deals from the Best Buy Green Monday sale just below.



So what does Green Monday mean? The retail holiday falls on the second Monday of December, and it's one of the best opportunities to pick up last-minute online deals just before Christmas. So, if you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is your chance to score massive price cuts on this year's best-selling gifts.

Some of today's best Green Monday deals include the Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to just $69.95 (was $99.95), this 11.6-inch Asus Chromebook on sale for only $119 (was $219), and the best-selling iRobot Roomba 694 on sale for $199.99 (was $274.99).



Best Buy is also offering massive discounts on TVs like this Insignia 70-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99 (was $749.99) and this stunning 75-inch QLED from Samsung marked down to $1,699.99 (was $2,799.99).



See more of Best Buy's top Green Monday deals below, and keep in mind, today's sale ends at Midnight, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Green Monday deals at Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch that’ll help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is easy to use and has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s now on sale for just $69.95 at Best Buy's Green Monday sale.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99 which is $30 less than the Black Friday price. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 Asus Chromebook, 11.6-inches, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $219 $119 at Best Buy

Save $100: This brilliant Chromebook is now just $99, making it the ideal laptop for kids and students. Chrome OS runs well thanks to the Intel Celeron CPU and 4GB of RAM, though storage isn't huge.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - This is a great price from the Best Buy Green Monday sale, and at almost half price, it's unmissable if you're looking for a pair of Beats cans. The Studio3s aren't quite up there with an audiophile kit in terms of sound, but with excellent wireless performance good overall audio, and excellent battery life, they're well worth considering. Available in both Black and Two-Tone.

Samsung 75-inch QN84A NEO QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,799.99 Samsung 75-inch QN84A NEO QLED 4K Smart TV: $2,799.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $1,100 - An incredible discount on a massive Samsung TV, Best Buy's Green Monday sale has this Samsung QLED display on sale for $1,699.99. The 75-inch 4K TV comes complete with Mini LED backlighting and a powerful Neo Quantum Processor for great brightness control and sharp contrast.

$299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments, and sleep tracking but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. This Green Monday deal from Best Buy brings the price down to $199.95.

LG 70-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 LG 70-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Best Buy's Green Monday deals include this LG 70-inch 4K TV marked down to just $749.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS for easy streaming.

iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 iRobot Roomba 694: $274.99 $199.95 at Best Buy

Save $75 - If you didn't pick up a robot vacuum deal during Black Friday, Best Buy's Green Monday sales has the Roomba 694 on sale for $199.95. While this is an entry-level robot vacuum it still offers excellent pick-up on hard floors and carpet, and enough smarts to ensure you still don't have to put in too much effort when it comes to controlling the robovac.

$248 at Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen, so they're definitely worth considering.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150- Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement and Best Buy's Green Monday deal brings the price down to just $599.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: $149.99 $103.99 at Best Buy

Save $46 - The Galaxy Buds 2 may only be a few months old, but they've already been given a big discount at Best Buy's Green Monday deals event. With ANC, a well-balanced sound, and a 29-hour battery life, they're a big improvement on the original Galaxy Buds.

Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - One of our favorite TV deals from today's Green Monday sale is this 55-inch 4K TV from Sony that's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

You can also see more of today's best cheap TV deals and see more bargains with our roundup of the best Christmas sales that are happening right now.