GoPro sale: the GoPro Hero 8 Black camera gets a $100 price cut

If you're looking to snag a deal on a top-of-the-line action camera, then you're in luck. For a limited time, you can grab GoPro's latest camera, the GoPro Hero 8 Black, on sale for $299.99. That's a $100 discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof camera.



The GoPro Hero 8 Black features HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization technology, which offers multiple levels of stabilization so you can pick the best option for whatever you do. The compact camera also includes a new built-in mount and microphone, and the TimeWarp 2.0 feature will automatically adjust speed based on motion, scene detection, and lighting.



If you're interested in a packaged deal, GoPro also has the Hero 8 Black bundle on sale for $349.99. This offer includes the GoPro Hero 8 Black camera with the following accessories; shorty grip, head strap, a 32GB SD card, and spare battery.

