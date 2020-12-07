GoPro Hero 8 Black drops to lowest ever price in 20% Amazon price slash

The GoPro Hero 8 Black remains our number one action camera for most people – and it's just become even better value thanks to a 20% price cut on Amazon.
The unexpected discount, which beats its $299 price during the Black Friday period, brings the Hero 8 Black down to a new low of $279, making it an excellent buy for anyone who needs a compact, waterproof 4K camera.
This deal also means it's now cheaper to buy the Hero 8 Black from Amazon, rather than directly from GoPro. (Not in the US? Scroll down to see all of the GoPro Hero 8 Black deals in your region).
The Hero 8 Black may have since been succeeded by the Hero 9 Black, but the latter isn't a significant leap over this model. GoPro's latest flagship does bring a front color screen and 5K video resolution, but its 4K video quality doesn't improve on the Hero 8 Black's.
With impressive HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and compatibility with GoPro's mod accessories, the Hero 8 Black is arguably the sweet spot in GoPro's current range when you factor in value, and this discount only boosts its case.
GoPro Hero 8 Black:
$399 $279 at Amazon
A new low price for the Hero 8 Black, which shoots 4K/60p video, offers class-leading stabilization, and is compatible with GoPro's range of Mod accessories. If you don't need a front-facing color screen, it's the best-value GoPro you can buy.View Deal
The new GoPro Hero 9 Black currently costs $399 on its own, or $349.98 as part of a bundle with a GoPro subscription. While the latter does offer decent value, the Hero 8 Black's 4K video quality is just as good, and you get the same level of ruggedness, including full waterproofing to 10m.
The Hero 8 Black was also the first GoPro to offer built-in mounting fingers, which means you don't need a frame accessory to attach it to mounts, and it's packed with all of GoPro's excellent shooting modes, including TimeWarp, Night Lapse and a raw option for stills photos.
Whether you need an action camera for extreme sports, travel or just as a helmet cam for everyday cycling, the Hero 8 Black is more than enough action camera for most people, and remains our number one all-round pick when you factor in value for money.
