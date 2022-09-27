Google Pixel 7 Pro leak suggests it won’t worry Apple

Audio player loading…

Just a day ago we saw a full specs leak for the Google Pixel 7, and now the source of that is back with a similarly complete leak for the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but it’s a similarly disappointing one too.

Yogesh Brar – a leaker with a solid track record – has tweeted (opens in new tab) out this specs list, and almost nothing is different from what we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro.

The only real difference is the presence of a Tensor G2 chipset, which is Google’s next-generation chip. We know this will be present because Google has confirmed as much, but it might still lag behind the competition if leaks are to be believed.

Google Pixel 7 Pro(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan security chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 11MP- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging- Wireless chargingSeptember 27, 2022 See more

The rest of the listed specs meanwhile include a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 30W charging, wireless charging, Android 13, and a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 48MP telephoto one. That’s all stuff that you’ll find on the Pixel 6 Pro.

So is Google really going to release a new phone where the only upgrade is the chipset? Well, not quite. Assuming this leak is accurate – which we can’t be certain of – the design is still being tweaked at the very least, and it’s possible that things like the camera could perform better, despite the similar specs. But it does sound like the Pixel 7 Pro could be very similar to the Pixel 6 Pro.

The iPhone 14 Pro is a much bigger upgrade (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Analysis: no threat to the iPhone 14 line

Google shook things up with the Pixel 6, offering a phone with a distinctive new design and a bespoke chipset. It might have been enough for Apple to take notice, but Google doesn’t seem to be repeating the trick this year, leaving the iPhone 14 with less competition.

Or rather, leaving the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with less competition, as the standard iPhone 14 is, if anything, even less of an upgrade from the iPhone 13 than the Pixel 7 Pro looks to be from the Pixel 6 Pro.

But at least Apple gives you options – buy the almost pointless but relatively affordable iPhone 14, or shell out more on the bigger upgrades in the Pro. With the Pixel 7 line though, Google might give people very little reason to upgrade from the Pixel 6 phones.

Still, those are only a year old, and the world would be in better shape if more people kept their phones for longer, so maybe that’s not such a bad thing. And if you are in the market for a new handset, there are loads of other top options in our best phones guide.