Google Pixel 3a hits $250, its lowest ever price, in blockbuster Black Friday deal

One of the most commonly-discounted Black Friday phones is the Google Pixel 3a, with many different retailers slashing the price of mid-2019's headline-stealing affordable phone. But, a fantastic Best Buy Black Friday doorbuster just brought the cost down to an unexpectedly low level.

Now you can pick up the Google Pixel 3a for a measly $250 (if you're not in the US, there are plenty of Black Friday phone deals for you too, scroll down to find them). That's a tiny price for a phone that cost $399 until a week or so ago.

Google and Amazon haven't bested this Pixel 3a low price over Black Friday, selling the phone for $299 and $329 respectively, so if you want this great compact device with a fantastic camera and long battery life, Best Buy is the place to buy.

Google Pixel 3a: $399 $250 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 3a is only a matter of months old, so it's wild that this Best Buy Doorbuster deal is smashing $150 off its asking price. Now you can get one of the best budget phones of 2019 for an even more affordable price. This deal is fantastic though, so it might sell out quickly.

View Deal

Not in the US? Here are the best Google Pixel 3a prices in your area.