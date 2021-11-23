Get up to $1,500 off a Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Walmart's Black Friday deals today

Walmart's Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals have landed today with a whopping $500 gift card up for grabs to those who pick up either a device on the AT&T or Verizon network.

And yes, before you ask - you can indeed stack this on top of a trade-in rebate, which currently stands at a maximum saving of up to $1,000. That means, potentially, you're looking at a free device here plus plenty of pocket money on the side to spend Walmart this holiday season.

In terms of sheer savings, this is easily one of the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals we've seen so far, alongside Samsung's $100 discount and free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. For carrier value, the Walmart deal is definitely better, but Samsung's offer is also a good choice if you're looking for an unlocked device especially. Walmart will of course unlock your device eventually but you'll have to sign up to a pricey unlimited data plan at either Verizon or AT&T first to be eligible for the above gift card promotion.

Either way, you'll have a fantastic device being delivered to your door with either of these deals. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is definitely a great choice if you're looking for something compact and powerful, but also fairly reasonably priced. It's much cheaper than the bigger Fold 3 but still rocking that Snapdragon 888 chip inside as well as a very refined design for a foldable. It's not for everyone, but it's definitely worth considering if you like the idea of a clamshell form factor.

Outside the US? See more of today's best Samsung Galaxy deals in your region below.

Black Friday Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $500 gift card, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Walmart Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $500 gift card, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Walmart

Walmart's offering a $500 gift card with all AT&T Galaxy Z Flip 3 purchases this Black Friday - a deal that stacks with the already fantastic trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off. Easily one of the biggest discounts on this device yet, this is a great opportunity to bag yourself a cheap foldable and get a huge bonus on the side. Note, this deal applies to both AT&T and Verizon carrier devices and you'll need a select new unlimited data plan to be eligible.

More great Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999 $899.99, plus free Galaxy Buds 2 and wireless charger

Save $100 - Looking for an unlocked device? Samsung itself is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a nice $100 price cut and a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 worth $109. Again, this is easily one of the best deals we've seen so far on this great device all year so definitely don't sleep on this one if you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon.

Trade-in: get up to $600 off in addition

And, if you're looking for the latest early-bird promotions on other devices, we've got plenty more to check out on our main Black Friday phone deals page. Over there you'll find great prices on Google Pixels, iPhones, and even Galaxy Z foldable.