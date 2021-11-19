Get the Razer Blade 15 for up to $1,300 off with these Black Friday deals

The Razer Blade 15 makes our best gaming laptops list year after year, and the 2020 model is still one of the most powerful – and usually most expensive – laptops around thanks to its RTX 2080 Super GPU.

But now, with these early Black Friday deals, you can get the 4K OLED Razer Blade 15 (2020) for just $1,999 from Amazon and Best Buy.

You can also get the FHD 300Hz Razer Blade 15 for only $1,799 from both Best Buy and Amazon if you're looking for a faster display and aren't as concerned with 4K graphics – or if you'd just like to save a bit more money.

Today's best Razer Blade 15 Black Friday deals

Early Razer Blade 15 (2020, 4K) Black Friday deals

$3,299 Razer Blade 15 (2020, 4K OLED Touch) | $3,299 $1,999 at Amazon

Save $1,300 - The Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) is one of the best gaming laptops you can find for Black Friday. While the 2020 model doesn't come with the latest RTX 3080 GPU, the RTX 2080 Super inside this model is still one of the most powerful you can get. It also features an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 15.6-inch 4K OLED Touch display, all for just $1,999 right now at Amazon.

$3,299 Razer Blade 15 (2020, 4K OLED Touch) | $3,299 $1,999 at Best Buy

Save $1,300 - The Razer Blade 15 Advanced (2020) gaming laptop might not have the latest RTX 3080 GPU, but with an RTX 2080 Super, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, this is still a gaming powerhouse with a gorgeous 4K OLED display, now just $1,999 at Best Buy.

Early Razer Blade 15 (2020, FHD) Black Friday deals

$2,999 Razer Blade 15 (2020, FHD) | $2,999 $1,799 at Best Buy

Save $1,200 - The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is among the best laptops ever made, with even the last-gen model from 2020 beating out many newer gaming laptops thanks to its powerful RTX 2080 Super GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This model doesn't come with a 4K OLED display, but the 1080p panel does have a 300Hz refresh rate, making this a perfect gaming laptop for eSports enthusiasts when they're away from home.

$2,999 Razer Blade 15 (2020, FHD) | $2,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $1,200 - RTX 2080 Super GPU, Intel Core i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This model doesn't come with a 4K OLED display, but the 1080p panel does have a 300Hz refresh rate, making this a perfect gaming laptop for eSports enthusiasts to game on when they're away from home.

Both Razer Blade 15 models on sale right now feature an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia RTX 2080 Super 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD in a CNC aluminum chassis with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The difference comes down to the resolution and speed of the display. The 4K OLED version obviously comes with 4K graphics (3840 x 2160p), but OLED panels are restricted to 60Hz refresh rates, meaning that the fastest frame rate you'll ever be able to get without encountering tearing is 60 fps. Even with an RTX 2080 Super, there aren't many games where you'll be able to get 4K graphics at 60 fps anyway, so this really won't be much of an issue.

The Razer Blade 15 with a full HD (1920x1080p) display, however, has a 300Hz refresh rate, which is lightning fast, especially when playing eSports titles like League of Legends where speed and response times are far more important than the quality of the graphics. Again, this is still a high-definition display, so games will look great on it, especially since a 15.6-inch display isn't the best screen size to get the most out of a 4K display.

Whichever way you go, you're looking at the lowest prices we've ever seen on these two laptops that weren't refurbished units, so if you've been looking to get your hands on one of these babies, now's the time.

