Get the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $299.99 and receive a free Echo Dot

If you're looking for a cheap 4K TV deal, then you're in luck. Best Buy currently has massive discounts on top brand TVs, which include the best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV that's on sale for just $299.99. That's a $130 discount and the best price we've found for the 4K smart TV. To sweeten the deal Best Buy is also including a free Echo Dot and $30 off a two-month Sling TV trial.



The Insignia 55-inch TV allows you to watch movies and TV shows in stunning accuracy thanks to the 4K Ultra HD resolution. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more. The TV also features a Voice Remote with Alexa so you can launch apps, browse shows, find movies and more with the command of your voice.

This is only a fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, but this deal also includes a free Echo Dot which currently retails for $29.99. The Echo Dot enables you to control other smart home devices with your voice or pair with your TV, and Alexa will hear you from across the room.

Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV $429.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Get the Insignia 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99 at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built-in and includes a free 3rd generation Echo Dot and $30 off a two month trial of Sling TV.

View Deal

Shop more of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals that are currently going on, and you can also shop the best cheap Amazon Echo prices, deals and sales for Alexa.



You can see more deals with our roundup of the best back to school sales 2019: deals on laptops, backpacks, tablets, and more.