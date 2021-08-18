Get the best price ever with this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deal

Have you got an eye on a Chromebook deal as part of the back to school sales? Then you'll want to check out Best Buy, where you'll find an excellent price on this Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 as one of its deals of the day.

For today only, you can save $200 off the usual price, which brings this well-built Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 down to $499 – that's the cheapest it's ever been.

The key components include a 10th generation Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB hard drive. Granted, the processor is a slightly older model, but it's still more than capable of supporting all your work needs and more. Plus, the 8GB RAM will ensure the laptop is fast and responsive when multitasking. Rounding it all out is the sharp 13.3-inch full HD QLED touchscreen which will be great for watching videos or using the Chromebook in tablet mode.

You'd usually need to pick just two out of all these features when looking for a cheap Chromebook deal at this price point, so having all in one package is a great bonus. And with all this, you still get up to 13 hours of battery life, too.

Remember, this Chromebook deal is only available until the end of the day at Best Buy, so pick it up now to make sure you don't miss out.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Chromebook deals

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $499 at Best Buy

Save $200 – The hefty $200 discount makes this Chromebook the cheapest it's ever been. When you consider the specs – i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB hard drive, 13.3-inch full HD QLED touchscreen, and 13 hours battery life – it's terrific value for money.View Deal

