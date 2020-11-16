Get ray tracing for less with this MSI gaming laptop before Black Friday

When it comes to Black Friday deals, the best gaming laptops are some of the most sought after items on the digital shelves so it's no wonder we're seeing this MSI GL75 gaming laptop with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 show up for $100 off over at Newegg (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This MSI GL75 gaming laptop brings the power of ray-tracing to a midrange gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070. It also comes with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, a 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD, and a 17-inch, 144Hz full HD display - all for $100 off over at Newegg.View Deal

This MSI GL75 gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB hard drive and a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch 1080p display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.

It's a fairly hefty machine weighing just over five pounds and, with hardware like this, you shouldn't expect too much in the way of battery life. This is definitely a desktop-replacement if there ever was one, only now at a more affordable price point.

