Get JBL speakers for cheap with these Black Friday audio deals...from AT&T?

The Black Friday audio deals are rolling in, and they're bringing big discounts on JBL speakers, too, including crowd-pleasers like the JBL Flip 5 and the JBL Clip 3 – the latter of which is the cheapest price from AT&T – yes, the carrier. (Not in the US? Scroll down for discounts in your region.)

The JBL Clip 3 is the brand's cheapest popular speaker, and earns its reputation with great sound, 10 hours of playtime, and IPX7 waterproof rating. Plus, it's affordable and uses a carabiner-style clip!

JBL Clip 3 wireless speaker: $69 $29 at AT&T

Get the JBL Clip 3 wireless speaker for $40 off with this Black Friday AT&T deal – yes, somehow the carrier has undercut the big retailers to get the cheapest deal on the speaker that we've seen. With 10 hours of playtime and IPX7 waterproof rating, along with a carabiner clip, it's a handy and portable speaker.View Deal

Want more Black Friday JBL deals? The JBL Flip 5 is the big crowd-pleaser, which connects wirelessly over Bluetooth (or via 3.5mm port) with up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof rating. The JBL Charge 4 is a bit pricier, but with an even bigger battery you can use to charge your other devices.

JBL Flip 5 wireless Bluetooth speaker: $89 $69 on Amazon

Pick up the JBL Flip 5 speaker for $20 off with this Black Friday audio deal. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth (or via 3.5mm port) and get up to 12 hours of battery life. Don't worry if it gets wet either - it has a IPX7 waterproof rating.View Deal

JBL Charge 4 wireless speaker: $179 $119 at Amazon

Get the JBL Charge 4 wireless speaker for $60 off with this Black Friday deal. The JBL Charge 4 is a big speaker with a bigger battery with up to 20 hours of playback, but the best part: you can use two USB ports to charge your phones while pumping the jams.View Deal

JBL speaker deals in your region

Here are JBL deals in your area:

