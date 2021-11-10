Get Fizban's Treasury of Dragons for free at Amazon by buying discounted D&D books

Amazon's early Black Friday deals are off with a bang, and this latest three for two offer will help role-playing fans add new sourcebooks from Dungeons & Dragons to their collection at a greatly discounted rate.

By adding three selected D&D books to your basket, Amazon will automatically deduct the full price of one when you check out. Not only does this offer include classics like the Player's Handbook and Dungeon Master's Guide, but will also let you snap up a deal on more recent books like Tasha's Cauldron of Everything and Fizban's Treasury of Dragons.

Three books are quite a few to buy though. You could always find a friend and share the savings across what you buy, or you could just take advantage of the sale prices we're seeing too. Most D&D sourcebooks carry a discount of at least 30% right now whether they are included in the three for two offer or not.

Additionally, the three for two deal also extends to video games, board games, and crafts supplies to name a few. You can find the full list at Amazon US.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday D&D deals

Buy three D&D books for the price of two at Amazon Buy three D&D books for the price of two at Amazon

Save up to $33 - Amazon has a great deal on right now where you can add three D&D sourcebooks from a selected list to your cart and only pay for two of them. This is a great chance to nab the new Fizban's Treasury of Dragons as well as any others you're missing from your collection.

Fizban's Treasury of Dragons: $49.95 Fizban's Treasury of Dragons: $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon

Save $19.98 - Fizban's Treasury of Dragons adds a lot of draconic content to the game that already featured Dragons in its title. Players will find new options for playing Dragborn heroes, while Dungeon Masters have access to new Gem Dragons and powerful Greatwyrms.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set: $169.95 Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set: $169.95 $87.17 at Amazon

Save $82.78 - If you're new to Dungeons & Dragons then this gift set includes the three core books you need to start playing as a Dungeon Master or a player. Even better is that this is included in the three for two offer letting you effectively get five books for the price of four if you add this to your basket.

Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos: $49.95 Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos: $49.95 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $14.96 - While this upcoming adventure book that introduces a new magical school setting from Magic The Gathering into D&D isn't part of the three for two deal it is discounted around 30% - making this a deal you won't want to miss. You can preorder it now for its December 7 release.

More D&D deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for D&D sourcebooks right here. We've scoured the web and found the best deals and offers available in your region.