Get $500 off one of the best soundbars ever made in this early Black Friday deal

Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount on one of our highest-rated soundbars ever; the Samsung HW-Q950A.
This early Black Friday deal has an incredible discount on one of the best soundbars on the market. It features 22 speakers that deliver 16 channels of sound- helped by a large subwoofer that has a huge 8-inch driver and a pair of two wireless rear speakers- all to create 616W of power. Together, the package brings powerful and immersive sounds that no other soundbar can compete with. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason; it’s as good as a soundbar gets. The HW-Q950A is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.
Best Buy currently has a $500 discount on the HW-Q950A, which is now priced at $1,299,99 (was 1,799.99).
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Samsung HW-Q950A soundbar Black Friday deal
Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos - Black:
$1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy
Save $500- Grab one of our highest-rated soundbars for a discounted $1,299.99 at Best Buy, it comes with a soundbar, a subwoofer and two other speakers that make up 22 616W speakers delivering 16 channels of sound. It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus it supports Apple AirPlay 2 and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
To aid its already incredible sound system, Samsung added it’s own audio software Q-Symphony. If you have a Samsung TV with the HW-Q950A you’ll unlock Q-Symphony, which synchronizes the TV and soundbar to play sounds simultaneously from both devices, this creates the ultimate surround sound experience.
You can also take advantage of Samsung’s game pro mode, a dedicated setting that optimizes audio specifically for gaming.
It will be hard to beat this amazing deal on a soundbar that’ll transform your home media experience, so do be quick to grab this deal!
