Get $500 off one of the best soundbars ever made in this early Black Friday deal

Best Buy has some great early Black Friday deals, like this $500 discount on one of our highest-rated soundbars ever ; the Samsung HW-Q950A.

This early Black Friday deal has an incredible discount on one of the best soundbars on the market. It features 22 speakers that deliver 16 channels of sound- helped by a large subwoofer that has a huge 8-inch driver and a pair of two wireless rear speakers- all to create 616W of power. Together, the package brings powerful and immersive sounds that no other soundbar can compete with. We gave it a five-star rating for good reason; it’s as good as a soundbar gets. The HW-Q950A is also compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Best Buy currently has a $500 discount on the HW-Q950A, which is now priced at $1,299,99 (was 1,799.99) .

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung HW-Q950A soundbar Black Friday deal

$1,799.99 Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar with Dolby Atmos - Black: $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy Save $500- Grab one of our highest-rated soundbars for a discounted $1,299.99 at Best Buy, it comes with a soundbar, a subwoofer and two other speakers that make up 22 616W speakers delivering 16 channels of sound. It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus it supports Apple AirPlay 2 and has Amazon Alexa built-in.

To aid its already incredible sound system, Samsung added it’s own audio software Q-Symphony. If you have a Samsung TV with the HW-Q950A you’ll unlock Q-Symphony, which synchronizes the TV and soundbar to play sounds simultaneously from both devices, this creates the ultimate surround sound experience.

You can also take advantage of Samsung’s game pro mode, a dedicated setting that optimizes audio specifically for gaming.

It will be hard to beat this amazing deal on a soundbar that’ll transform your home media experience, so do be quick to grab this deal!

More Samsung HW-Q950A soundbar deals

Wherever you live, here are the cheapest prices for the Samsung HW-Q950A:

Can't wait for Black Friday to kick off officially? For today's best soundbar deals, we've pulled together handy links to our most trusted gadget retailers in the US and UK below. Each is serving up fresh deals by the minute, so keep checking back for more offers as Black Friday approaches.

Top US retailers

Amazon – cheap soundbars and home cinema systems

Best Buy – big savings on home theater products

Walmart – bundles on soundbars and TVs

Target – budget soundbars for less than $150

Top UK retailers

Amazon – record low prices on the best soundbars and speakers

Argos – great prices on popular soundbar brands

Currys – sometimes price match Amazon with extra incentives

John Lewis – excellent deals on stylish soundbars

More Black Friday deals