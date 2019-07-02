Get $10 off a $50 spend when you install the Amazon Assistant browser extension

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Amazon is offering $10 off a $50 order if you install the Amazon Assistant browser extension. The deal is open to Amazon Prime users who have never used Amazon Assistant, or haven't used it for a year.

Amazon Assistant is available for all major browsers, including Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera and Internet Explorer, but you'll need to install it via Amazon's offer page to claim the deal. If you use your browser's built-in store, you'll miss out.

New Amazon Prime members must wait 48 hours before they can claim the deal. The offer ends on July 30, and you must use your $10 credit by August 2.

The Amazon Assistant browser extension links to your Amazon account and provides all sorts of handy info, including delivery status of your current orders, price comparisons, a universal wish list, shortcuts to popular Amazon features, and a custom list of watched deals.

It's a great deal, but there are a few caveats: the offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC, and excludes digital content, Amazon gift cards, and products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities.

If you don't qualify, don't worry – we'll be curating all the best deals throughout Amazon Prime day to help you get the best possible prices on the items you want, so bookmark our Prime Day guide to stay up to date.