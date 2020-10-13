Get a great drawing monitor for cheap on Amazon Prime Day

Digital artists are likely used to the ridiculous prices that Wacom drawing monitors carry, paying thousands of dollars for a great tablet. However, thanks to this Amazon Prime Day deal, you can get some drawing done for much less.

You can get this Gaomon 15.6-inch drawing tablet for just $319 on Amazon right now, making it one of the cheapest full-display drawing tablets on the market. The best part? It comes with a stylus with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The best part of a full-display drawing tablet like this is that you are directly manipulating whatever piece you're working on, rather than having a blank pad that you're drawing on, while looking at a different screen you're looking at. It's a lot more accurate and easy to use.

And, if you're not in the US, we've included the price widget down below, so you can get the best price wherever you are.

