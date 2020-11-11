Get a Dolby Atmos speaker system for less in this Best Buy Black Friday deal

A Samsung soundbar and speaker system get a hefty $300 discount at Best Buy, marking one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far this year.

The Samsung HW-Q850T is now retailing for just $699, a far cry from its previous $999 RRP, and those of you after an affordable surround sound speaker system should look no further than this.

The HW-Q850T is a Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio system, consisting of a soundbar and series of wireless rear speakers. With a total of 5.1.2 channels, you're getting a comprehensive spread of frequencies, while the separate speakers ensure a dimensionality to the sound that's hard to recreate in standalone hardware. A maximum 440W audio output, too will mean you can have the full force of a home cinema battering down the walls of your living room.

You'll find the Alexa voice assistant comes built-in, while the HW-Q950T supports 4K video passthrough too.

It's a great price, even before the discount, given the amount of hardware thrown in – though it won't be necessary if you already have a surround sound setup, or perhaps some standalone hardware that recreates three-dimensional, such as a Dolby Atmos soundbar.

If you bought one of Samsung's new 8K TVs, such as the Q800T or Q950TS, you'll also already have premium audio built into your display.

As a beefy surround sound upgrade to a mid-spec TV that's lacking in the audio department though, the Samsung HW-Q850T at Best Buy has you sorted. Keep in mind this Best Buy Black Friday deal ends today.

