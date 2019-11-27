Get a Blue Yeti mic and Logitech C922 HD webcam for less in this Black Friday deal

If you're a budding streamer, this Black Friday deal is worth keeping an eye on. You can now get a Blue Yeti microphone and Logitech C922 HD webcam in the same bundle for $129.99, which is $100 off the listed price at Best Buy. While we were expecting to see significant savings on both of these products during Black Friday, this deal combines them for a great price.

The C922 Pro records HD video at 1080p in 30fps, or 720p at 60fps, which will be enough for the vast majority of you at home. If you're ever in the mood to record a podcast, too, the Blue Yeti offers everything you'll need to capture high-quality audio. Hey, maybe now is the time to start a YouTube channel about that classic TV show that only you like?

Blue Yeti Blackout USB Microphone & Logitech C922 Pro HD Webcam bundle: $229.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

The listed price for this bundle is on the high side, but at this Black Friday price, you get a great microphone and webcam combined. Begin your streaming career now.View Deal

This deal is tagged with the 'Black Friday price now' label on Best Buy.

Meanwhile, find the best prices on the Blue Yeti below too, no matter where you're reading this:

If that isn't exactly what you want, it's likely we'll see steep savings on both products individually in the coming days, so stay tuned.