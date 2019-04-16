Get a 6 months TV Entertainment Pass free with Now Broadband's cheap internet deals

The juggernaut that is Game of Thrones has been the talk of the TV town for a good few months now and finally season 8 has arrived. Not surprising that fans have been falling over themselves trying to find ways to watch Game of Thrones for free.

The problem is that unless you venture to nefarious means (ok, so perhaps not Cersei levels of nefarious), you have to pay to watch the final series of Game of Thrones. Unless, that is, you take advantage of Now's latest broadband and TV offer.

That's because Now is throwing in six whole months of Now Entertainment Pass - and that means every episode as it goes out or on catch-up - when you sign up for any of its current cheap broadband deals. They start at just £18 per month, venturing up to £25 a month for fibre and £30 bills if you want its very fastest broadband plan. And unlike most other internet providers these days, you'll only be tied into a 12-month contract, rather than the more common 18-month term.

You can read more about these Now bundles below, or alternatively head over to our guide to the best Sky TV and broadband deals for even more options for packaging up Game of Thrones with your new broadband plan.

Alternatively. check out all of today's best broadband deals in the UK

What do I get with a Sky Entertainment Pass?

Now TV is well known for its TV packages (it is in the name after all). And the Entertainment Pass gives you access to 11 new channels including Vice, MTV and Comedy Central and more than 300 box sets to binge on.

Most importantly, of course, Sky Atlantic is included in those stations. Giving you a one-way ticket to Westeros for season 8.

Now Broadband and TV deals in full:

Now Brilliant Broadband | 12 months | 11Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £18 per month + 6 months Entertainment Pass

Flat out one of the cheapest broadband deals in the UK right now. The prospect of seeing £18 on your monthly bills should make you very happy indeed - just don't let it distract you from the Game of Thrones drama.

View Deal

Now Broadband Fab Fibre | 12 months | 36Mb Avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £25 per month + 6 months Entertainment Pass

Trumped on pure price by the likes of Vodafone and TalkTalk, the promise of all that extra TV binging may make you look Now's way instead. And unlike the competition, you only have to commit to a year, rather than 18 months.

View Deal

Now Broadband Super Fibre | 12 months | 63Mb avg speed | Landline incl. | FREE upfront | £30 per month + 6 months Entertainment Pass

Some providers crank up the upfront fees to set up this kind of rapid speed (equivalent to over 8MB per second), but not Now. The extra fiver a month could well be worth paying if you're concerned about lots of people using the bandwidth may slay you with interrupted GoT streaming.

View Deal

Read more: