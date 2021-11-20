Get 50% off Google Pixel 6 deals with AT&T's Black Friday sale

As one of the latest devices to launch, we were not expecting the Google Pixel 6 to feature much this Black Friday. And yet, we've already seen a flurry of great offers, with this promotion from AT&T being one of the best.

Right now, you can get 50% off the price of the Google Pixel 6 at AT&T. That leaves you paying just $10.28 a month. While you do have to take out an unlimited data plan with to get this price, that's a requirement from most carriers to get the best prices on the Pixel 6.

It is important to note that you won't simply pay the discounted price, instead AT&T will give you $370 in bill credits, spread across the length of your phone contract leaving you with that monthly price.

While some retailers have been having issues with stock for the Google Pixel 6, AT&T seems to be unaffected and can deliver between November 24 and November 29.

What is the Google Pixel 6 like?

While the Google Pixel 6 won't compete with the very best flagships of the world, there's still a lot to love with this new handset. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid experience as you swipe around the phone.

Google promises a 24-hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. Google has also bigged up its new 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor. From our tests, the processor seemed to keep up with the best, providing an impressive experience in most categories.

The dual camera set-up provides an impressive camera performance. While not as powerful as what Samsung and Apple can offer, it is still likely to be one of the best around.

