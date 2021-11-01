Get 20% off one of the world's best sleep trackers ahead of Black Friday

Struggling to sleep and not sure why? This year's Black Friday deals are still a few weeks away, but if you're suffering from insomnia, you can snap up a great deal on one of the world's best sleep trackers right now.

The Muse S is a soft headband lined with sensors that detect brain activity. Paired with the Muse sleep app, it can lead you through interactive meditation sessions (with audio that changes if your mind starts to wander), ease you off to sleep at night, and monitor your sleep stages and movement overnight.

It's seriously impressive, and Amazon has knocked 20% off the regular price in both the US and UK. We might not see it this cheap again, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so if you want some help getting off to sleep then it's well worth snapping up while you can.

Today's best Muse S deals

Image Muse S: $349.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $70 This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Muse S – an advanced sleep tracker that monitors heart rate, breathing, movement, and brain activity. If you struggle to get a good night's rest, it could help you understand why and do something about it.



Image Muse S: £329.99 £263.32 at Amazon

Save £67.67 Amazon has also slashed the price of the Muse S sleep tracker in the UK. It briefly dropped below this price in February last year, but we've not seen such an impressive discount since.



The maker of Muse, InteraXon, has just announced a new version of the Muse S, which we'll be reviewing soon, but this first-gen model still has a lot to commend it, and forthcoming app updates will give owners access to many of the features due to arrive with the new band.

