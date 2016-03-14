PlayStation Vue gets a price cut, now available everywhere in the US

PlayStation Vue has been evolving ever since its launch. It started life as a passion project, exclusive to the PS4 and PS3, before expanding to iPad and, eventually, all of iOS and Amazon Fire TV.

Now Sony's live TV service is making a nation-wide debut, growing immensely from the seven cities it was initially available in at launch.

To distinguish the nation-wide service from the existing packages, Sony announced new PlayStation Vue Slim multi-channel plans that start at $29 per month.

The Slim plans still give you access to 55-plus channels and 30-day Cloud DVR, but won't give you live access to FOX, NBC or ABC, according to the PlayStation Blog. The blog post says that on-demand content from these networks will still be available, but that it can take up to 24 hours for content to appear after airing.

Similar to the standard packages, Slim will come in three flavors: Access, Core and Elite.

Access Slim has 55 channels and includes live cable TV, movies, and sports channels for $29.99 per month; Core Slim has 70-plus channels, including all the channels from Access Slim with the addition of national and regional sports networks for $34.99 per month; and Elite Slim has 100-plus channels, featuring all the channels from Core Slim with the addition of more top movie and entertainment channels for $44.99 per month.

The Slim packages are available in 203 markets and can be demoed for free for seven days.

Sony is working on extending the standard PlayStation Vue service which includes those channels to more cities, but the Slim package will offer a stopgap until that time comes.

PlayStation Vue joined Sling TV as a live TV alternative that costs less than traditional cable to a somewhat middling response. The service was applauded for offering Cloud DVR services and lumping local channels into every package, but was held back by contract negotiations with local stations.

The Slim packages open up the service for more content-hungry, price-savvy TV watchers, and a national launch bodes well for an international rollout sometime down the road.