Galaxy Z Flip 3 drops to lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal at Amazon

This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just $849.99 (was $999.99) right now, thanks to a slate of early Black Friday deals at Amazon - its lowest ever price and an absolute steal for this beautiful foldable device.

While today's Google Pixel 6 deals might be the headline news for Android fans today, this latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal from Amazon is ensuring that Google doesn't hog all of the limelight this week.

Barely two months old, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is quite possibly the best foldable device on the market for most users. Not only is it relatively cheap (for a foldable), but Samsung has refined its design beautifully over three generations to the point where it's not just a gimmick. Its interior screen is now much tougher and resistant to wear, features a 120Hz refresh rate, and Samsung has also drastically improved the exterior screen too. Inside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also features an exceptionally strong Snapdragon 888 chip - one of the very best mobile processors on the market right now.

Outside the US? See the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 and score yourself the lowest ever price on the new Galaxy Z Flip 3 in Amazon's early Black Friday deals this week. While rocking a charmingly old-school clamshell design, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is very much up there with the most powerful flagship Android devices on the market right now. A beefy Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate display, and beautifully refined design make it a fantastic buy if you're looking to buy into the foldable craze.View Deal

Amazon - see all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals this week

see all of Amazon's early Black Friday deals this week Read about the upcoming Black Friday 2021 event

Read more about what to expect this Black Friday with our guide to the upcoming Black Friday phone deals. Also, see what's available on other devices this week with our cell phone deals roundup.