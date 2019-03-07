Full-strength Fitbit Versa smartwatch is only £4 more than the watered down Lite model today - save £46

The weather's starting to... improve now. Well, a bit. Sometimes. Enough excuses! It's time to put those New Year Resolutions into effect right now. We love a bit of tech to help us reach our fitness goals and this cheap Fitbit Versa deal has really caught our eye as it's fantastic value for the smartwatch/fitness tracker hybrid.

Fitbit has actually just announced the new Fitbit Versa Lite, a version of the Fitbit Versa with a few features removed to keep that price down. The Lite will go on sale soon for £149.99, which compared to the standard Versa's RRP of £199.99 is a great idea. Except when you take into account retailers often knock significant amounts off that opening price. And today it will only cost you £4-£8 more for the feature-rich Versa over the Versa Lite at Amazon - a no brainer if ever there was one.

This iteration of the Fitbit Versa comes packing a four-day battery, a full suite of fitness tracking apps, on-screen workouts, heart-rate tracker, swimming lap and floor climbing tracking and you can store up to 300 songs on your watch too, which is super handy for workouts.

Get the Versa Lite on the other hand and you lose the WiFi features, music storage, you get one less navigation button, no swimming lap or floor tracking and no onscreen workouts. So at today's Versa price, the new Versa Lite looks like poor value in all honesty and we'd be much more comfortable paying in the region of £100 to £120 (that's got Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday deals written all over it). If you want to double check information about the 'cheaper' Lite model, take a look at our early Fitbit Versa Lite review.

Fitbit Versa (silver) | £199.99 £153.84 at Amazon

The cheapest of today's trio of cheap Fitbit Versa smartwatch deals and arguably the most stylish one too. It's understated, with just the slightest of blingy feels thanks to the metalicised watch chassis that compliments the matte finish of the silver strap.

Fitbit Versa (black) | £199.99 £155.85 at Amazon

Prefer a classic watch look? Then this is the one for you with both a black strap and black watch chassis. Black straps generally age a little better than lighter colours as there's no colour to fade away.

Fitbit Versa (peach) | £199.99 £157.85 at Amazon

It's great to see Amazon discount the peach variant of the original Fitbit Versa too as we often find this colour doesn't get to go the bargain ball as often as the ones above. This one could go first in our opinion, so don't wait long if it's caught your eye.

We've included a Fitbit Versa price comparison chart below too so you can see how much other stores are currently charging for this excellent value smartwatch. As you can see, at the time of writing, Amazon is way out in front.

