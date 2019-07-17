Forget Prime Day, here are Walmart's best deals happening now



While Amazon is wrapping up its 48-hour Prime Day event, Walmart's 'The Big Save' sale is still going strong. The retail giant is trying to compete with Amazon by launching its sale a day earlier and extending the end date to Wednesday.



Walmart also has a leg up on Amazon by offering their deals to everyone – you don't need to be a member or have a subscription. You also get free shipping on all orders over $35. The deals aren't bad either, with massive savings on everything from 4K TVs and laptops to kitchen appliances and vacuums. You'll also find discounts on Google smart home devices, which aren't available on Amazon.



See our roundup below of the best Walmart deals that are still available. Keep in mind these offers end tomorrow, so you should take advantage of these rare sales while you can.

The best Walmart deals on sale now

Walmart has a lot of stuff on offer right now, with a wide range of devices and categories to really stick it to Amazon on Prime Day.

We've had a look through, and these are the ones we're most interested in – check out the top choices:

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch Laptop $329 $299 at Walmart

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad S340 on sale at Walmart for $299. The 15.6-inch laptop packs 128GB of storage, an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple iPad 32GB $329 $249 at Walmart

Get the latest Apple iPad on sale for $249 at Walmart. The tablet packs 32GB of storage and matches previously impresses price drops we've seen for this tablet.

Xiaomi Mi Box S Android TV $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Get the Xiaomi Mi Box S Android TV streaming player on sale at Walmart for $39.99. The Android streaming device has the Google Assistant built-in so you can your voice to browse movies and TV shows.

PS4 Pro | $349.99 at Walmart

If you don't particularly need any games, but just want the lowest solo PS4 Pro price for a new unit, Walmart is your best shot today. So if you're just after an upgrade from your older PS4, this is a handy offer.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR $59 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale at Walmart for $49.

Google Home Mini $49 $25 at Walmart

The popular Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. The compact smart speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, answer questions and more with the command of your voice. You can get this price on all four colors too.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

Walmart's TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch FHD LED TV $349.99 $179.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a no-frills budget TV, then look no further than the Sceptre 50-inch TV that's on sale at Walmart for just $179.99. The HD TV features three different HDMI ports so you can stream your favorite devices from your TV.

JVC 49-inch FHD Roku Smart TV $349.99 $199.99 at Walmart

The budget JVC TV is a fantastic option if you're looking for mid-size TV with smart capabilities. The 49-inch TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K smart TV, the Vizio 50-inch TV is on sale for just $280 at Walmart. The HDTV features smart capabilities so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

Vizio 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $478 $319.99 at Walmart

Get the budget Vizio 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99. That's the lowest price we've found the UHD TV that features smart capabilities so you can stream from Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV $599.99 $319.99 at Walmart

Get the TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale at Walmart for $319.99 at Walmart. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.

Sony 49-inch Bravia X800E 4K Ultra HD TV $898 $439 at Walmart

You can save over 50% off on the Sony 49-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The Android TV works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you use your voice to control your TV.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR TV $799.99 $549.99 at Walmart

Save $250 on the LG 65-inch 4K UHD TV at Walmart. The smart TV has webOS built-in so you can stream movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu and more from the home screen of your TV.

Walmart's iPad deals

Apple iPad 128GB $429.99 $329 at Walmart

Save $100 on the 128GB Apple iPad at Walmart. The powerful tablet features an A10 Fusion chip and includes up to 10 hours of battery life. And with 128GB of storage instead of 32GB, you can really pack it with apps and media downloads.

Apple 10.5-inch 256GB iPad Pro $799 $599 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple iPad Pro on sale for $599 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've found for the 10.5-inch tablet that packs 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 16GB Tablet $279.99 $197.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. The 10-inch tablet offers 16GB of storage and provides a long battery life of up to 13 hours.

Walmart's PS4, Xbox and Nintendo deals

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB + Crystal controller $359 $299 on Walmart

If you've been keen to play some couch co-op games on a PS4 (they exist!) or just have a backup DualShock 4 controller for when your first one runs out of battery, pick up this deal for 16% off the sticker price - or, in layman's terms, get a free controller when you buy the console.

Xbox One X | NBA 2K19 | $339.99 at Walmart

With so many stores still charging over $400 for the 4K super console alone, this is a fantastic Walmart deal. We'd happily pay this price for just the console, but we'll certainly take it with the best basketball game money can buy too.

Walmart's Google Home deals

Google Home Smart Speaker $129 $69 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the best-selling Google Home Speaker on sale for $69 at Walmart. That's the lowest price we've found for the smart speaker that produces powerful audio and works with the Google Assistant.

Google Home Max $399 $249 at Walmart

For a limited time you can get the Google Home Max on sale at Walmart for $249. The super powerful speaker can play music, answer questions and control other smart home devices using your voice. If you want genuine room filling sound, this is the smart speaker to go for.

Google Nest Hub $149 $79 at Walmart

You can save $70 and receive three months of free YouTube Music Premium on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display can control smart home devices (like the Nest) and works with the Google Assistant to display photos, make calls, show the news and more.

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera $199 $164.84 at Walmart

You can add security to your home for just $164.84 with the Google Nest Cam at Walmart. The indoor security camera sends alerts to to your phone, tablet or computer when motion is detected and features two-way audio.

Nest Learning Thermostat + FREE Google Home Mini Bundle $214 $189 at Walmart

Get a free Google Home Mini when you purchase the Nest Learning Thermostat at Walmart. The Nest can help save on energy costs and works with the Google Mini to adjust your temperature using your voice.

Walmart's Roku deals

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR $59 $49 at Walmart

Stream your favorite content from Netflix, Hulu and more in 4K HDR with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus that's currently on sale at Walmart for $49.

Roku Ultra 4K HDR Streaming Player with JBL headphones $99 $69 at Walmart

Get the 4K Roku Ultra Streaming Player and JBL headphones on sale at Walmart for just $69. This bundle deals also includes a 30-day free trial of Showtime, Starz and Epix in the Roku channel.

Walmart's fitness trackers

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $74.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $88. A fantastic price for a fitness tracker, the Alta HR offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks workouts, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $30 on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch at Walmart. That's the best price we've found for the swim-proof Versa that tracks heart rate, activity, calories burned and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $269.95 at Walmart

Walmart has a $30 price cut on the feature rich Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. The water-resistant Fitbit Ionic includes GPS technology and tracks heart rate, activity, sleep and calories burned.

Headphones

urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm Plug $79 $39 at Walmart

You can get the urBeats3 earphones in gray on sale at Walmart for just $39. The earbuds features a remote and mic and include inline call and music controls.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $144.99 at Walmart

A rare price cut, you can save $14 on Apple's original truly wireless AirPods at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen for the Apple AirPods that come with a charging case.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $299.9 5 $195 at Walmart

Save over $100 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones at Walmart. The on-ear headphones provides up to 40 hours of battery life for multi-day use and features Bluetooth technology so you can connect with your device for wireless listening.

Samsung Galaxy Buds $129.99 $127.99 at Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Buds get a slight price cut for Prime Day at Walmart. The all-new earbuds features Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear and provide up to 13 hours of battery life.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $199. That's an $80 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 42mm $309 $229 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Apple Watch 3 on sale at Walmart for $229. The series 3 smartwatch comes with a 42mm band and includes heart rate monitoring and GPS technology.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299. The Series 3 smartwatch features GPS technology and LTE connectivity which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

Samsung Galaxy Bluetooth Smart Watch $349 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch on sale for $299. That's the best price we've found for the health-focused smartwatch that provides an impressive five day battery life.

Laptops

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 $229 $159 at Walmart

Get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and provides up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop $599.99 $419 at Walmart

Get the HP 15.6-inch laptop on sale for $419 at Walmart. The sleek laptop provides 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and offers an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Dell G5587 G5 15.6-inch Laptop $1,099 $779 at Walmart

You can save over $300 on the Dell G5587 gaming laptop at Walmart. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB of storage.

Vacuums

Dyson V6 Trigger Handheld Vacuum $199.99 $119.99 at Walmart

Get the Dyson V6 handheld vacuum on sale for $119.99. That's the best price we've found for the mini Dyson that's made for cars and small spaces and comes with six convenient attachments.

Eufy RoboVac 35C Robot Vacuum $299.99 $219.99 at Walmart

The Eufy RoboVac works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant to clean your floors completely hands-free. The robot vacuum includes three brushes for strong suction power and offers drop-sensing technology to avoid falling down stairs and off of ledges.

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $226.98 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $226.98. The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System $349 $249 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. You can schedule and start cleanings with the compatible Shark app or use your voice with Amazon Alexa and the Google assistant.

Dyson DC33 Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum $279 $154 at Walmart

Get the powerful Dyson DCC vacuum on sale at Walmart for $154. The upright vacuum is designed for all floor types and features built-in root cyclone technology to capture dirt and microscopic particles.

Electric Toothbrushes

Oral-B 8000 Electronic Toothbrush $249.94 $109.94 at Walmart

Get the Oral-B 8000 Toothbrush and smart travel case on sale for just $109.94 at Walmart. The premium toothbrush comes with Position Detection technology to provide you with real-time feedback about your brushing habits.

Kitchen appliances

Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $159 $109 at Walmart

Save $50 on the Instant Pot Ultra at Walmart. The six-quart pressure cooker combines 10 popular kitchen appliances in one and includes 16 different smart programs so you can make soup, cake, rice and more with a touch of a button. Sold Out.

Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 $75 at Walmart

The Instant Pot Lux80 features 14 different built-in smart programs and combines six kitchen appliances in one. The eight-quart pressure cooker is perfect for making large meals for families and is on sale for $79.

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill $99 $59 at Walmart

Grill meats, veggies, kabobs and more with the George Forman electric grill. The indoor/outdoor grill can make over 15 servings for large groups and features a fat-removing slop for lean, tasty meals.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer $99 $66 at Walmart

Enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil with the Ninja Air Fryer that's currently on sale at Walmart for $66. That's the lowest price we've seen for the four-quart air fryer that's dishwasher safe.

Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed System Coffee Maker $179 $89 at Walmart

Walmart has the Ninja Hot & Cold Brewed system on sale for $89. That's the best price we've found for the coffee maker that features six brew sizes and five brew styles that include hot and cold beverages.

NutriBullet Pro 900 Series Blender $129 $54 at Walmart

You can save $60 on the NutriBullet blender at Walmart. The NutriBullet Pro features a high performance 900-watt motor and comes with 32-oz cups that you can take on the go.

Ninja Supra Kitchen Blender System with Food Processor $169 $94 at Walmart

Walmart's Prime Day sale has the Ninja Supra blender on sale for just $94. The blender system crushes ice, fruits and vegetables in seconds and includes a food processor and two Nutri Ninja cups with to-go lids.

KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer $259.99 $199 at Walmart

Get the KitchenAid Onyx Black Stand Mixer on sale for $199. That's the best price we've found for the 4.5-quart mixer that features a tilt-head to allow clear access to the bowl.

