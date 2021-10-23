Forget Black Friday: epic deals on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watch, and the iPhone now

Black Friday deals are arriving earlier than ever, which means you can shop record-low prices right now on some of Apple's best-selling devices, including AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, the iPhone, and more.



Early Black Friday deals on Apple devices not only allow you to get a head start on your holiday shopping, but you can also avoid potential shipping delays. Apple's hottest deals during Black Friday tend to go fast, so if you see a price you like today, we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Some of the best offers we've spotted include the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $199 (was $249), the luxurious AirPods Max marked down to an all-time low price of $499 (was $599), and the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for a record low price of $999 (was $1,099).



If you're looking for iPhone deals, Apple has a $100 discount on the iPhone 11, and you can get the still-excellent iPhone 12 on sale for $599 (was $799).



Early Black Friday Apple deals

AirPods with wired charging case: AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $119 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods with wired charging case on sale for just $119 - which is just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. Before August, the earbuds were more accustomed to a $130 price which means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $159.98 (was $199).

Image Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $197 at Amazon

Save $69 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $197. That's the best deal you can find right now and $30 more than last year's record-low price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we'd recommend snapping up today's deal while you can.

Image Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon's early Black Friday deals include Apple's powerful AirPods Max, which are on sale for a record-low price of

$449.99. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. Please note, this deal only applies to the Red model, but you can still find the Silver, Blue, Green, and Space Grey colors on sale

Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm: $229 $199 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Apple Watch 3 has been difficult to find in stock as of late, but Amazon's early Black Friday deal has the 42mm smartwatch in stock and on sale for just $199. Just $10 more than the record-low price, the Series 3 smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 40mm GPS Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $329.98 at Amazon

Save $69 - Black Friday Apple Watch deals are always a best-seller, and Amazon's early sale has the Series 6 on sale for $329. That's the best deal you can find right now and $19 more than last month's price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Today's discount applies to the Red sport band model, which is the only color currently in stock.

iPhone 11 iPhone 11: $599 $499 at Apple

Save $100 - The iPhone 11 has also received a price cut from Apple - the second one in its history. It came down considerably in price with the launch of the iPhone 12, and now, it has come down to only $499. That makes it the second cheapest iPhone currently available, with just the iPhone SE offering a lower price.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12: $799 $599 at Apple

Save $100 - If you're looking to score a pre-Black Friday iPhone deal, Apple has the still-fantastic iPhone 12 on sale for $599 when you connect through a carrier. That's a fantastic price, making it a great alternative to the new iPhone 13 if you don't like the idea of paying full price for Apple's latest iPhone.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - Amazon's early Black Friday iPad deals include the powerful iPad Air 4 on sale for $539. That's just $40 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. This deal applies to the Space Gray, Silver, and Sky Blue colors.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB) iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the all-new iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's early Black Friday sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and an impressive discount for a 2021 Apple device. The 12.9-inch tablet delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip and provides an impressive all-day battery life.

MacBook Pro M1 (256GB) MacBook Pro M1 (256GB): $1,299 $1,169.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - Early Black Friday deals are also hitting Apple's powerful MacBook Pro M1, with a massive $130 discount on the 256GB configuration, which is the best price you can find right now. You're upgrading your speakers and mic on this model, with extra cooling enhancements under the hood as well.

