Fitbit Sense deals drop price by $50 at Walmart this week

The Fitbit Sense hit the market back in August of last year, and since then Fitbit deals have been making their mark on the powerful wearable's price tag. If you missed out on any of those previous sales, then, now's your time to pounce. The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is back on sale at Walmart this week, with a $50 discount bringing the final price down to $278.95.

This isn't the cheapest we've seen Fitbit Sense deals go - that was a very brief dip to $260 back in December. That drop lasted just a day, before returning to this usual sales price - so it's unlikely we'll see that record low again any time soon.

The Fitbit Sense packs the latest smartwatch with some pretty cutting edge features - aside from the already excellent activity and fitness tracking you're also getting excellent stress management features, and even skin temperature monitoring as well. That makes it a great buy if you're looking for an in-depth understanding of your fitness, stress levels, sleep and heart health.

However, if you're just looking for a more run of the mill calorie counter, cheap Fitbit deals are also hitting the Versa range this week too. You'll find all these sales just below.

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $278.95 at Walmart

Walmart has the Fitbit Sense available for just $278.95 this week. That's an excellent price for the latest smartwatch from the fitness giants, complete with stress management tools, heart health monitoring, skin temperature, and a six day battery life.

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $198.95 at Walmart

While the Fitbit Versa 3 doesn't offer some of the more advanced stress tracking features or sensors of the Sense model, you'll find an excellent smartwatch at a great price here. The latest in the mid-range Versa line, the 3 offers extra motivational onboard coaching features, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes for a deeper look at your workouts.

Fitbit Versa 2: $199.95 $148.95 at Walmart

Save $50 on the older Fitbit Versa 2 this week at Walmart. This is still an excellent piece of kit, capable of tracking everything you need to keep an eye on during your workouts and even still offering that gorgeous OLED screen as well. You're dropping down to Bluetooth 4.0 here, however, and a slightly lower display resolution as well.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for all the latest smartwatch deals from around the web. If you're looking for something particularly iOS friendly, however, we'd recommend heading straight to the best Apple Watch sales. Garmin smartwatch deals are also a regular favorite at this time of year as well.