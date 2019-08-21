Fitbit sale at Amazon: the Fitbit Inspire HR is down to its lowest price ever

August is a fantastic month to find deals on cheap activity trackers with back to school sales happening at most online retailers. Amazon is discounting its most popular Fitbit models that include the Fitbit Alta HR, Versa Lite, and the Charge 3 smartwatch. Amazon also has a rare price cut on the Fitbit Inspire HR, discounting the popular watch down to $79.95. That's a $20 discount and the lowest price we've found for the fitness tracker.



The Inspire HR is Fitbit's latest activity tracker that's priced lower than most of their watches but still loaded with fitness and health-focused features. The ultra-slim Inspire HR tracks 24/7 heart rate monitoring, calories burned, popular workouts, and even sleep. The activity tracker will send you friendly reminders to stretch your legs and keep moving and features 15+ goal-based exercise modes to help keep you motivated. The Inspire HR allows you to connect to your phone's GPS to see real-time pace and distance during walks, jogs, hikes, and bike rides. The swim-proof watch also keeps you connected with the ability to receive calls, texts, and notifications and provides up to five hours of battery life.



This is not only a rare discount on the Inspire HR but also a fantastic price for a newer model Fitbit. The Fitbit Alta HR is currently on sale for the same price but lacks connected GPS, waterproof technology, and features a smaller display. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Inspire HR on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker $99 $79.95 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker is made for everyday wear and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides up to five days of battery life.

Amazon Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $78.95 at Amazon

Get the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $78.95. That's a $51 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the activity tracker, which offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch $159.95 $129.95 at Amazon

Get the rarely discounted Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch on sale at Amazon for $129.95. That's the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides a four day battery life. It's available in lots of different colors too.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $136.40 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $136.40 at Amazon. That's a $13 discount for the lightweight fitness tracker, which offers exercise, sleep and heart rate tracking.

You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Inspire HR review, Fitbit Versa Lite review, and Fitbit Alta HR review.