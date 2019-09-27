Fitbit price cut: deals on the Fitbit Versa, Charge 3, Alta HR and more

If you're looking to score an affordable smartwatch deal before Black Friday, then you've come to the right place. We've collected the best Fitbit deals from Walmart and Amazon that are happening right now. You find discounts on popular models that include the Fitbit Alta HR, Charge 3, and Ionic smartwatch. Thanks to the recent release of the Versa 2, you can also now find the best-selling the Fitbit Versa on sale at Walmart for $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for the activity tracker.



The Fitbit Versa is loaded with fitness-focused features while also keeping you connected. The Versa tracks all-day activity, distance, calories burned, and offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch even offers personalized workouts with on-screen coaching that will give you real-time stats conveniently on your wrist. You'll be able to enjoy your favorite music on the Versa with 300+ songs that you can store, or connect to Bluetooth headphones so you can listen to music wire-free. The Versa provides an impressive four-day battery life and keeps you connected with ability to receive notifications, make calls, send messages, and more.



The Fitbit Versa 2 currently retails for $199, which is $30 more than the original Versa smartwatch. The Versa 2 has a slightly bigger screen size and battery life, so if these features don't matter to you, then you should snag the Versa smartwatch on sale while you can.

Fitbit Versa Smartwatch $199 $169 at Walmart

Get the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $169. The swim-proof Versa tracks 15+ workouts, calories burned, and sleep and can store up to 300+ songs.

Fitbit deals:

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $84.95 at Amazon

You can save $45 on the best-selling Fitbit Alta HR at Amazon. The ultra-slim activity tracker offers continuous heart rate monitoring and tracks steps, distance and calories burned.

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $299 $269.95 at Walmart

You can get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale at Walmart for $269.95. The water-resistant Fitbit features GPS technology and includes a built-in NFC chip which allows you to make secure payments on your wrist.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $139.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $139.99 at Amazon. The water-resistant fitness tracker offers 24/7 heart rate tracking and tracks popular workouts, activity, sleep, and calories burned.

