Fitbit deal at Amazon: the Fitbit Versa Lite gets a rare price cut

If you're looking to snag a discount on a Fitbit smartwatch, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has some post-Prime Day price cuts on popular Fitbit models that include the Fitbit Alta HR and Charge 3 smartwatch. Amazon also has the best-selling Fitbit Vera Lite on sale for $134. That's a $20 discount and the best price we've found for the activity tracker.



The Fitbit Versa Lite is a smartwatch that's packed with fitness features that include tracking activity, workouts, and calories burned. The lightweight Versa Lite also offers continuous heart rate monitoring and will even track your sleep to give you helpful insights for a better nights rest. The waterproof smartwatch also allows you access to your favorite apps and gives you the ability to call, text, and receive notifications.



The original Fitbit Versa currently retails for $199.95, which makes the $134 price tag on the Lite Edition extremely attractive. The only difference is the Lite edition doesn't offer personalized on-screen workouts, and you can't upload and store music. If those features aren't important to you, then the Versa Lite is a great deal to take advantage of today.

Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch $159.95 $139.49 at Amazon

Get the rarely discounted Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch on sale at Amazon for $139.49. That's the best price we've found for the smartwatch that offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and provides a four day battery life.

Fitbit Alta HR $129.95 $88.80 at Amazon

Get the ultra-slim Fitbit Alta HR on sale at Amazon for $88.80. That's a $41 discount, and the lowest price we've found for the activity tracker, which offers continuous heart rate monitoring.

Fitbit Charge 3 $149.95 $134 at Amazon

You can get the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $134 at Amazon. That's a $15 discount for the lightweight fitness tracker, which offers exercise, sleep and heart rate tracking.

You can find more Fitbit Versa offers with the best Fitbit Versa prices and sales that are currently available.



You can also learn more about the above activity trackers by checking out our Fitbit Versa Lite review, Fitbit Alta HR review, and Fitbit Charge 3 review.