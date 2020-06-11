Father's Day sales 2020: the best deals from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, more

Father's Day 2020 is almost here (Sunday, June 21 to be exact), which means you can find incredible Father's Day sales from your favorite retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy. It's the perfect opportunity to save on gifts for dad and score record low prices on grills, TVs, appliances, and more.



To help you sort through all the offers and promotions, we've rounded up the best Father's Day sales that are happening right now. Our top picks include up to $100 off grills at Home Depot, deals on tools, lawnmowers, and appliances at Lowe's, and discounts on TVs, laptops, and smart home devices at Best Buy.



We've also included standout deals for dad like a $100 price cut on the Apple Watch 5, the best-selling Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $222.95, and the all-new AirPods Pro down to a record-low price of $219.99.



Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the best Father's Day deals leading up to dad's big day. You can also see our roundup of Father's Day Gift ideas, which include the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.

The best Father's Day sales 2020:

Amazon - save on a large selection of gifts for dad

- save on a large selection of gifts for dad Adidas - 30% off select shoes

- 30% off select shoes Apple - save on the new iPhone with select trade-in

save on the new iPhone with select trade-in Best Buy - save hundreds on great tech deals

- save hundreds on great tech deals Dell - Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more

- Father's Day tech deals on a range of laptops, TVs, and more Dick's Sporting Goods - deals on clothing, shoes, and more

- deals on clothing, shoes, and more Home Depot - save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more

- save on tools, grills, outdoor furniture, and more HP - deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers.

- deals on a whole range of laptops, desktops, and printers. Lenovo - up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more.

- up to 62% off on select laptops, tablets, and more. Levi's - 20% off + free shipping on your first order

- 20% off + free shipping on your first order Lowe's - save on tools, appliances, and more

- save on tools, appliances, and more Microsoft - deals on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets

- deals on gaming consoles, laptops, and tablets Nordstrom - shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts

- shop a large selection of Father's Day gifts Overstock - save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more

- save on watches, clothing, electronics, and more REI - save on clothing, shoes, camping equipment, and more

- save on clothing, shoes, camping equipment, and more Target - save on a wide selection of gift ideas for dad

- save on a wide selection of gift ideas for dad Walmart - gifts for dad at every price point

Our best Father's Day sale picks:

Father's Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

You can score a $29 price cut on the Apple AirPods with charging case on Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Verizon has the all-new AirPods Pro on sale for $219.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds which feature active noise cancellation and provide 24 hours of battery life.

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $299 at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for $299. The wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a dual-microphone system, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Father's Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $299 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale for $299. The GPS-only model features an Always-on Retina display, an ECG app, and comes in a 40mm display with a space gray aluminum case and black sport band.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the feature-packed Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch on sale for $149.95. The smartwatch provides a remarkable six-day battery life and allows you to store 300 or so songs on your wrist.

Father's Day tablet deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $279 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple iPad on sale for $279. That's a $50 discount for the Silver tablet that features a 10.2-inch Retina display and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard: $959 $599 at Best Buy

Just last week we were celebrating seeing the price of the Surface Pro 7 drop to $699, but now Best Buy has cut an extra $100 off, making this the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen yet. This is the cheapest the 12.3-inch tablet has ever been, and you're getting the extra keyboard in there as well.

Father's Day TV deals

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, you can get the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $330 at Best Buy. The 4K TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

Samsung 65-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Get the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $529.99 at Best Buy. The 7-Series TV features a universal guide that allows you to find streaming content and live TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

The LG 70-inch 4K TV gets a $150 price cut at Best Buy. The big-screen UHD TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

Father's Day smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $109.99 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $249 $222.95 at Amazon

You can get the best selling Google Nest thermostat on sale for $223 at Amazon. The learning thermostat can program itself and automatically turns itself down when you're away to avoid heating or cooling an empty home.

Father's Day appliance deals

NutriBullet N12 Pro Plus Blender: $99.99 $76.99 at Amazon

Save $23 on the best-selling NutriBullet blender. The NutriBullet blender features1200W of power and comes with an easy, mess-free, resealable to-go lid.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $109.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The ability to brew coffee at home has never been more important, and the Keurig K-Slim on sale for $79.99 is a fantastic option. The compact single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes and features three different brew sizes.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: $139.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

You can score a $20 price cut on the best-selling Ninja Air Fryer at Best Buy. The 4qt air fryer allows you to prepare your favorite fried foods with hot air instead of oil resulting in 75 percent less fat than traditional frying.

Shop more deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July sales happening now and see our Father's Day gift ideas: the 10 best gifts for tech-savvy dads.