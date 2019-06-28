Fantastic fibre freebie: BT Broadband deals now come with a free £100 M&S voucher

For the next week, BT is trying to persuade you to sign up for its fibre broadband deals by offering up some very attractive freebies. The telecommunications giant is already the most popular internet provider in the country, and a promotion this good will no doubt add even more to its market share.

So what do these new broadband deals look like? Full details of the included packages are below, but we really like the look of its Superfast Fibre 1 plan, with which you'll be rewarded with both a £100 M&S voucher and a £40 pre-paid credit card.

The voucher can be used in Marks and Spencer stores nationwide after you've claimed it here within three months of your internet installation.

Upgrade to BT's Superfast Fibre 2 package for an extra £8 per month and that pre-paid Mastercard magically increases to £70 instead. You still get the £100 M&S voucher too, and BT's fastest widely available fibre speeds.

Whichever deal you end up getting, BT is so stocked up on incentives that these are easily some of the best value fibre broadband deals around. You can see the best of these offers below or for something a bit different, check out our guide to the best broadband deals around, no matter the provider.

BT's latest fibre broadband deals - end July 4

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £40 reward card + £100 M&S voucher

The most affordable of BT's three main fibre packages, going with Superfast Fibre 1 will reward you with average speeds of 50Mb. On top of that you're also getting a £40 pre-paid Mastercard and a £100 M&S voucher, making this already brilliant value package even better.

View Deal

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £70 reward card + £100 M&S voucher

Want faster speeds? Jumping up to an average of 67Mb, the Superfast Fibre 2 package is perfect for those big households who need faster speeds to get through all of their downloads. Combine that with a £70 reward card and your tasty M&S perk and this is one of the best fast broadband deals out there.

View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.