Earth Day sales: save big with the latest environmentally friendly deals

Earth Day sales are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the global day of environmental consciousness this week, and that means you can save on a massive range of sustainably produced luxury goods right now. You'll find plenty of mattress deals offering incredible comfort with the added benefit of renewably sourced production, as well as discounts on products that contribute to global conservation efforts as well. So, if you've been searching for some new bedroom or bathroom luxuries, or you're simply curious to find out what the wonderful world of sustainable production has to offer, check out the latest Earth Day sales below.

Earth Day began back in 1970, with the motivation to educate and mobilize the population around its own impact on the world around us, and the result of that mistreatment on our own human health. 2020 marks the 50th year of Earth Day, and the movement continues to inspire a more environmentally friendly lifestyle in millions, at a time when it's never been needed more.

Retailers listed below are celebrating those achievements and working to build on that inspiration by offering Earth Day sales on plenty of their products, so why not dive in and check out what's on offer.

The latest Earth Day sales

Earth Day sales: mattress deals

Cariloha | 10% off your first order

Carihola specialize in bamboo products - everything from socks to mattresses, all developed using only the most sustainable and renewable resource available. You can save 10% on your first order right now, an excellent incentive to pick up some environmentally friendly luxury.

Layla | Up to $200 off mattresses plus free pillows

The Layla memory foam mattress has been designed to offer either a softer or firmer experience, thanks to its flippable nature. Right now, you can save $150 on a memory foam version, or pick up a hybrid for $200 off and grab two free pillows at the same time.

Awara Sleep | Save $350 on any mattress

Awara is currently offering an awesome $350 off any mattress purchase in an extremely limited time offer. Simply enter your email address and Awara will send you an email with the details you need. They'll also plant 150 fruit trees in celebration of Earth day with every single purchase, a really nice and welcome gesture.

Earth Day sales: bedding and bath deals

Buffy | Bed comforters and sheets | $25 off all orders over $100

Use promo code: EARTH at the checkout to enjoy $25 off your next purchase over $100. Buffy offers some of the most innovative, premium bed comforters and sheets available now and they're also offering free delivery and returns - a great deal if you'd like to try before you commit.

Big Blanket Co | Blankets | Buy one get one 50% off

Use Code: HAPPYMOM at checkout to redeem this excellent sitewide offer. Big Blanket Co offers some of the best premium blankets on the market - which are not only four times bigger than average, but temperature regulating, machine washable, and super soft to boot.

Gravity Blankets | Blankets | 15% off all purchases

Use code: BDAY15 to get 15% all purchases site-wide this week, thanks to this limited time offer from Gravity Blankets. It's not just premium blankets that are on offer here but a whole range of duvet covers, pillows, weighted throws, and eyemasks - all of which can be yours for less.

Wooflinen | Sheets and covers | 25% off all bamboo bedding

Take 25% off your two-tone or natural white bamboo linen at Wooflinen. Not only are you picking up some premium sheets at a great price, but Wooflinen also sponsors dog shelters and other canine networks to support our furry friends in need.

Luxor Linens | Sheets and covers | Save 15% on first order

Luxor Linens offer a massive range of premium sheets, covers, and bath essentials, and you can save 15% on your first order right now. Plus, you can even pick up embroidery and monogramming services, as well as free shipping on orders over $49.

Tushy | Bidets | Extra 5% off all purchases

Use code 5OFFTUSHY at checkout to get an extra 5% off your next bidet purchase at Tushy. These innovative bidets are easy to install, are extremely affordable, and come with a 60-day free trial - there's a lot to love about Tushy.

Earth Day sales: clothing and accessory deals

Anthropologie | Clothing | 30% off all clothing

For this weekend only, you can get 30% off on all clothes over at the Anthropologie store. You'll also be eligible for free shipping on all orders over $50, so not only can you save some money up front, you can also save a nice amount on delivery.



Nordstrom | Clothing | Up to 70% off on select clothing

Over at Nordstrom we're seeing a huge range of markdowns on women's, men's, kid's clothing ranges as well as a selection of home items. Offering up to 70% off on certain products, Nordstrom is committed to sustainable materials, responsible manufacturing, and recyclable packaging - you can read about their Earth Day campaign here.



Urban Outfitters | Clothing | 50% off spring sale

There are currently over 600 women's and men's clothing items on sale this week at Urban Outfitters. Even with retail stores closed, you can still capitalize on this awesome 50% off flash sale and enjoy free shipping on all orders over $50.

4Ocean | Buy one bracelet, get the second 50% off

The latest Earth Day sales can send you home with a fantastic discount on 4Ocean bracelets. 4Ocean develops simple bracelets and accessories with funds going towards cleaning up our coastlines and oceans. For today only you can save 50% when you purchase another bracelet.

Baggu | Bags and Pouches | 25% off sitewide

Baggu is celebrating the Earth Day sales with 25% off everything sitewide with promo code EARTHDAY. Baggu specialize in all things renewable and sustainable - whether that's responsibly sourced materials for its backpacks and pouches, or reusable shopping bags.

Other Earth day deals