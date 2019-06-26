Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Save $100 on the Apple Watch 3

The date for Prime Day 2019 has officially been announced, and the countdown to the big July event has begun. While it's still a couple of weeks away, Amazon has a Prime Day prices on the best-selling Apple Watch. For a limited time you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount and the lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. You can also get the Apple Watch 3 with LTE connectivity on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 3 is a smartwatch that offers health-focused features while also keeping you connected. The Apple watch tracks steps, popular workouts, calories burned, and offers continuous heart rate monitoring. The Series 3 will even notify you when an irregular heart beat is detected and provides a breathing app to help manage day-to-day stress. The swim-proof smartwatch can also help you meet your fitness goals with reminders to keep moving and personalized coaching.



The Series 3 includes GPS technology and offers an impressive battery life of up to 18 hours. The Apple watch also offers basic smartwatch features such as the ability to receive notifications, send messages, make calls, and more.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the Series 3 and a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. We don't know if the price for Prime Day will go any lower, so if you're interested in an Apple Watch, you should snag this deal today.

Apple Watch deals:

If you want your smartwatch to include LTE connectivity, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.

