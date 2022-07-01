Don't buy a Mac Studio new – Apple has a way to get it cheaper

Audio player loading…

Right now you can save 10% on one of Apple’s most expensive and best PCs, the Mac Studio, as long as you’re happy to get a refurbished model.

Just three months after the powerful creative workstation was released, units are already appearing on Apple’s official refurbished store in the US (opens in new tab) and UK (opens in new tab) for a decent discount. The device that usually costs at least $1,999 / £1,999 can be picked up for $1,799 / £1,799 instead.

Apple’s puck-like PC might not look impressive, but it's easily one of the best we’ve ever tested as far as creative professionals are concerned. The refurbished model available at the time of writing (in the US and UK) is the base version.

Despite it being less technically impressive than more expensive versions, you’ll still be getting a PC with 32GB memory, a 512GB SSD, and Apple’s powerful M1 Max chip. We may see more powerful Mac Studios hit the refurbished store soon too – it really just depends on if any get returned.

Our Take: We should all be buying Apple’s tech refurbished

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Kevin Khoo)

If you’ve got your heart set on some of Apple’s tech, whether you’re worried about the cost or not, we’d strongly recommend you check out its official refurbished store first.

While the devices being sold through it have technically been used before, your purchase will have been inspected, cleaned, repaired (if needed), and re-certified by Apple – and its internal battery and outer shell are always replaced for new ones.

On top of that, the refurbished tech will come in a brand-new box with all of its cables and usual accessories, as well as a 1-year warranty (that can be upgraded with the usual suite of Apple Care options). It’s basically indistinguishable from a brand new version of the same model, but comes at a lower cost and is slightly more environmentally friendly.

You might find your choices are a little more limited than buying new – some devices like the Apple Watch 7 aren’t currently available – and it can still be more expensive than the best budget phones or best budget smartwatches out there. But if you’re desperate to get an iPhone 13 or iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) then there really aren’t that many reasons not to head to Apple’s refurbished store rather than buying new.