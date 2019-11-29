DJI Osmo Pocket just dropped to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

One of our big hopes for Black Friday this year was to see a hefty discount on the excellent DJI Osmo Pocket camera – and our dreams just came true, with excellent deals that have slashed the camera's price by 21% in the UK and 25% in the US.

The Osmo Pocket is a tiny, gimbal-stabilised camera that lets you shoot sweeping, cinematic 4K videos from something that's no bigger than an electric toothbrush.

DJI had already announced a £50 discount in its Winter Holiday Sale for the Osmo Pocket in the UK, but now Amazon has taken a further £20 off to bring it down to its lowest price yet of £259. In the US, Amazon has simply slashed $100 off the Osmo Pocket's original price, bringing it down to an unbeatable $299.

As you can tell, we're big fans of this pocketable camera, which is like a miniaturized version of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. While the latter works with your smartphone, the Osmo Pocket is in many ways more convenient, as it doesn't hold your phone hostage and shoots excellent 4K video at 60fps.

DJI Osmo Pocket: $399 $299 at Amazon

The Osmo Pocket is a fantastic buy at this lowest-ever price. A tiny, gimbal-stabilized 4K camera, its companion app lets you pull off pro camera moves like tilts and pans. It's unlikely to stay at this price for too long, so pick one up now while stocks last.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket: £329 £259 at Amazon

The Osmo Pocket has just fallen to its lowest-ever UK price. This little gimbal-stabilised 4K camera is an excellent, beginner-friendly way to shoot cinematic 4K video with sweeping camera moves and judder-free footage. Grab it now at this price while stocks last.View Deal

In our tests, we found that the Osmo Pocket shoots slightly better-quality video than today's top-end smartphones. The real difference, though, are those camera moves that the gimbal-stabilized Osmo Pocket can pull off, which allow you to pan and tilt with cinematic smoothness.

Another real bonus is the Face Tracking available in the companion app, which makes the Osmo Pocket a fantastic choice for solo vloggers – while you move around, it'll keep your face in the middle of the frame.

There's nothing else out there quite like the Osmo Pocket, which is why it's such a great buy at this new-low Black Friday price.