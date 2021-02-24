Disney Plus reveals Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch release dates – and more

Disney Plus just confirmed a whole host of dates for TV shows like Loki and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, as well as more family-oriented programming like High School Musical: The Musical season 2 and Turner & Hooch.

Marvel movies spin-off Loki will now launch on Friday, June 11, with new episodes rolling out every Friday thereafter. A release date of May was originally set for the series, which features Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the trickster god, with Sex Education director Kate Herron behind the camera on the series.

In addition, Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch will begin on Star Wars Day, otherwise known as May 4, with further episodes releasing on Fridays over the following weeks.

Monsters at Work, meanwhile, is a long-awaited Pixar series based on the Monsters, Inc universe.

Here's a quick breakdown of all the new dates that just got unveiled by Disney:

April 16: Big Shot

May 4: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2

June 11: Loki

June 11: Zenimation season 2

June 25: Mysterious Benedict Society

July 2: Monsters at Work

July 16: Turner & Hooch

July 23: Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life

A longer wait for more of the MCU

With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier running throughout March and April, you can see why Marvel might want to put a longer break between the two shows – especially because WandaVision ends only two weeks before the Captain America spin-off begins.

Still, considering we lasted the entirety of 2020 without any MCU movies or TV shows, we can probably survive a few more weeks before getting our third series of 2021.