Dell's powerful XPS 15 laptop gets $528 slashed off price in fantastic deal

Upgrade your current machine with this incredible laptop deal that we've spotted on Dell's all-new XPS 15. For a limited time, Dell has the XPS 15 laptop on sale for $1,371.99 (was $1,899.99). That's a massive $528 discount and an incredible price for the powerful 15-inch laptop.



The Dell XPS 15 laptop features a stunning 15.6-inch InfinityEdge display with an ultra-thin bezel around all four sides of the 16:10 screen for an immersive experience. While the sleek XPS 15 weighs just 4.2 pounds, you're still getting an ample amount of power thanks to the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD.



Today's offer is the lowest price we've seen for this particular model and an incredible deal for Dell's powerful XPS 15 laptop. Today's discount is a limited-time offer from Dell, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Dell XPS 15 laptop deal

New Dell XPS 15, Intel Core i7: $1,899.99 $1,371.99 at Dell

