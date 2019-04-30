Dell XPS 17 may be in the works alongside a dual screen model

Dell is apparently bringing back the bigger-screened XPS 17, as spotted in a leaked product roadmap reportedly found by Tweakers.

Dell's XPS lineup of laptops has stood out for years as a high bar for other laptops to aim at, with the XPS 13 and XPS 15 series consistently among the best laptops on the market.

Today, it's been the better part of a decade since we've seen a Dell XPS 17 laptop. Dell's focus with the XPS line has seemed to be on a blend of portability, performance and design. Of course, 17-inch laptops in the past have been among the least portable laptops, with huge screens flanked by large bezels and considerable weight.

That formula for laptop design has been changing, though, and a future Dell XPS 17 laptop could likely use Dell's InfinityEdge display style to fit a 17-inch display into the form factor of past 15-inch laptops.

More details from the leak

For the XPS 17, the product roadmap leak shows a launch in July of 2020. So, it'll be a long time before we see whether that pans out.

However the XPS 17 isn't alone in the leak. Alongside it, there's a new XPS 15 2019 model slated for a July 2019 launch, which could give us some indication of the validity of this leak. That model also appears to be listed with an 8-core Intel Coffee Lake processor (CPU).

Two new XPS 13 models are also listed, with what seems to be a Intel Comet Lake CPU in the earlier model slated for a September launch and an Intel Ice Lake CPU in the model with a February 2019 launch.

While basic updates to the XPS 15 and XPS 13 line are reasonable to expect, including updates for the XPS 13 2-in-1, one interesting extra in the leak is mention of an XPS Dual Screen lined up for October 2020.

There are no details on what processor will power it, and there's only room for speculation at this point on what it could look like. With the productivity focus of XPS machines, a typical laptop design paired with some kind of slide-out secondary display is feasible, though a design we've really only seen in prototypes like the Razer Project Valkyrie.

The design could also be something like the Lenovo Yoga Book C930, but the idea of offering only a digital keyboard on a productivity-minded machine seems implausible. With any luck, future leaks will give us some more hints.

