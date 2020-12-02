Cyber Monday may be over, but you can still save $400 on gaming laptop deals today

The dust is now settling on the biggest sales events of the year, but, almost astonishingly there are still some amazing holdout gaming laptop deals still available. Great news for those who didn't commit on the day and subsequently regretted it.

There are three gaming laptop deals in particular that are really worthy of note right now. Firstly this Acer Nitro 5 at Walmart for $799 (down all the way from $1,099) isn't just a $300 saving on a mid-range laptop, it's also a great way to pick up an RTX 2060-equipped machine for cheap. Apart from said graphics card, there's also 16GB of RAM in this machine, a very nice addition, although there's a trade-off to be had with the 256GB SSD and 9th gen Intel Core i5 processor - a slightly older CPU.

For those who did want a beefier processor, this HP Omen 15 at Best Buy for $849.99 (was $1,249.99) is just the ticket. It's rocking the latest Ryzen 7-4800H, alongside a much more generous 512GB SSD, although again there's a trade-off in the form of 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1660 Ti - a fast graphics card, but not as good as the RTX 2060 above.

And, finally, for those who don't want to compromise on any single component and have a lavish budget, check out this Asus Zephyrus G14 at Best Buy for $1,199.99 (was $1,449.99). Currently ranked our single best gaming laptop of 2020, this one's an easy recommendation from us, not least because of the $300 discount and combination of a Ryzen 9 processor, RTX 2060, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.



Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,099 $799 at Walmart

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,249.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop: $1,449 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

