Apple turns 40 - here are its highs and lows throughout the years

Apple is the most valuable brand in the world. Its cutesy fruit logo with a cheeky bite taken out of it wouldn't look out of place on a kids toy, but to many it's a symbol of desire, achievement, style... although to others it means something quite the opposite.

You don't need to love Apple, and we know there are plenty out there who don't, but there's no doubting the tech landscape would be a very different place today if Apple had never made it out of Jobs' garage (yes, it's a myth, WE KNOW).

The Cupertino-based company can be credited with some of the most important and iconic technological breakthroughs in modern times, from the iMac to iPod to the iPhone, but it's also had its fair share disappointments, embarrassments and, let's be honest, failures along the way

So come, take our hand. With some help from our buddies at MacFormat, we walk you through Apple's highs and lows from the last 40 years.

Happy Birthday, Apple.