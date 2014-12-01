Cyber Monday: Bluetooth keyboards at 66% off on Amazon

Video cards and processors are great and all, but there's not much you can do with a computer without a good mouse and keyboard. The Xbox One and the Apple iPad? Forget those. These deals on keyboards and mice are hot, and available today only.

Available in black or white, check out Amazon's deal on the Anker Bluetooth ultra-slim keyboard for $16.99 - slashed 66% today only. The comfy chiclet keys allow for extended use whether you're typing on an iPad, Galaxy Tab, or a different Bluetooth-enabled device.

For the space-conscious techie, Amazon also has the Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard k400 on sale for $19.99 in black or white colors. What's special about this model is that it has a touch pad built right into the keyboard. No more worrying about a mouse!

Interested in a sleek, ergonomic wireless mouse? Over on Amazon, you can get the Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse at a 50% discount - only $19.95.

It may look as if it has melted, but just wait until you get your hand on it. For a special Cyber Monday deal on Amazon, you can ab the Logitech M570 wireless trackball mouse for $32.48 - 46% off the original price.