Comcast is offering Netflix subscription packages

Cable companies are coming to the conclusion the rest of the country came to a few years ago: Streaming is not a passing fad. So now, rather than denying the momentum of the cord cutting movement, cable companies are trying to get into the streaming services’ good graces.

Last week, DISH and Comcast announced a deal that would allow cable subscribers to add Sling TV International to their cable package for $10 per month. Today, Comcast and Netflix announced a deal that will give customers the option to package Netflix into Comcast cable subscriptions.

Finally, it seems, cable companies and streaming services are working together to provide a better value for customers looking to have both cable and on-demand streaming options.

“Netflix offers one of the most popular on demand services and is an important supplement to the content offering and value proposition of the X1 platform,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer at Comcast in press release on Netflix’s press blog . “Netflix is a great partner, and we are excited to offer its services to our customers in new ways that provide them with more choice, value and flexibility.”

Netflix and Comcast have yet to announce how much these new packages will cost but, considering that X1 is one of the most popular ways to access Netflix since its integration in 2016, this will likely make a lot of customers happy.

The end of the cable streaming wars?

While it’s unlikely that either side will give up its position that they offer the best content for the least amount of money, deals like the ones listed above mean you’ll soon see friendlier tones between cable providers and streaming services.

And to some extent, that’s a good thing.

Some folks will never cut the cord entirely, and for them, being able to subscribe to both Comcast and Netflix in one affordable package will be a boon.

What we’re hoping this doesn’t do, however, is allow cable companies to slip back into their old ways of stagnating technology and price gouging.

Netflix and streaming services of the same ilk have provided much needed competition for the monopolistic cable industry, so let’s hope these deals don’t cause Comcast to rest on its laurels.

You can expect the new packages to roll out this month to both new and existing customers, however offers and availability will vary from market to market.