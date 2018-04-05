A cable and a satellite provider have joined forces to offer you a streaming service

Sometimes two enemies come together to offer something beneficial to society, like when Microsoft and Sony agreed to support cross-play or when Sony and Nintendo collaborated on a system that would play both cartridges and CDs.

Wait … both those deals fell through? Oh. Geez.

Well, one crossover that doesn’t look like it’s going to fall through is between cable provider Comcast and satellite provider DISH, who’ve just agreed to a deal that allows Xfinity TV owners to access Sling TV content through an Xfinity set-top box.

Yes, that means cable and satellite have finally combined forces to offer you a streaming service package. The irony.

The purpose of this worlds-colliding partnership is to offer Xfinity cable subscribers international channels via Sling TV that they wouldn’t get otherwise, for an additional $10 per month.

Streaming and cable, together as one

Why would someone subscribe to both Sling International and Xfinity?

Well, the 395 channels in the Sling TV International line-up contain 21 different languages which could be perfect if you want to hear the news or watch sporting events in your native tongue or if you’re curious what’s happening around the world.

As you could probably suspect, traditional cable wouldn't carry all of those channels, making this supplemental package one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get both your traditional programming as well as some international channels.

Choose to subscribe and you’ll be able to access Sling TV straight from your compatible Comcast X1 set-top box - making it convenient to go from watching something on cable to streaming something on Sling TV.