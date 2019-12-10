Cheaper than Black Friday: the best phone of 2019 is at lowest price with $300 off

If you've been looking to pick up a great new smartphone before Christmas, you're in luck, because the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is now $300 cheaper at Amazon.

The Galaxy S10 Plus currently tops the list of our best phones of 2019, with features like its massive screen, capable camera array and snappy processor beating out the competition like the iPhone 11 and Huawei P30 Pro.

One issue we had was that it was a little pricey, but thanks to this deal knocking up to a third off the price (depending on what storage size you opt for), it's much more affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus didn't even get this cheap during the Black Friday sales, so you know this is a great deal that you shouldn't miss.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for, with a whopping $300 knocked off the price at Amazon. Now, the phone is priced more like a mid-ranger than the premium flagship it is, so this is the perfect opportunity for you to pick it up.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB: $1,249 $949.99 at Amazon

If you want the medium-sized Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, with plenty of storage but not the max amount, this is the deal for you. The phone is now less than $1,000, giving you a great reason to buy it, especially if you need a new smartphone powerhouse.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB: $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon

This deal nets you a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with a massive 1TB storage, more than most people will ever need. Sure, the $300 off here doesn't exactly make the phone affordable still, but this is the best phone of 2019 with the most storage space, so if you need a top-quality handset this is it.

