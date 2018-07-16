Buy an HTC Vive Pro at Amazon and get $100 worth of free gift cards

Just for Amazon Prime Day 2018, the HTC Vive Pro is getting a little promotion of its own on the mega online retail site.

If you have a Prime membership and you purchase an HTC Vive Pro at Amazon, you'll also get a $50 Amazon gift card and $50 Viveport gift card along with the headset.

The HTC Vive Pro price is still $799, but you get $100 worth of gift card cash to spend however you like on Amazon and through the Viveport portal. Plus, you'll get two months worth of a Viveport Subscription for free.

HTC Vive Pro: Includes free gift cards worth $100 with purchase at Amazon

The HTC Vive Pro headset isn't getting a price drop during Amazon Prime Day, but you can nab a $50 Amazon gift card and a $50 Viveport gift card with your purchase. Nice!View Deal

The offer is good now (12pm PT / 3pm ET) through tomorrow, July 17, at 8:59pm PT / 11:59pm ET.

If you hold out a little while before spending your Viveport gift card, you'll actually be able to purchase Viveport games directly through Amazon thanks to a new partnership between the two companies.

Wondering the best way to spend your gift cards? HTC has a few suggestions, including a $19.99 three-month Viveport Subscription Bundle plus a copy of Moss VR, one of the best VR games, for $29.99.

As for the $50 for Amazon, you can spend it however you like, though HTC has a few Vive-related accessory suggestions, like Lighthouse stands for $49.95 or putting it towards a Vive Tracker, priced at $99.99.

