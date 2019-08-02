BT's fantastic fibre broadband deals go big with up to £130 in vouchers

Tracking down a new broadband deal can be a bit of a bore, we all know that. So, for all of the hard work you've put in, scrolling through comparison feeds and trying to get your head around what fibre actually is - you deserve something in return.

With that in mind, for those who need a new fibre broadband deal and want something a little extra with it, BT could well be the way to go. On top of its fibre speeds and powerful routers, BT is currently offering up to £130 in vouchers and reward cards.

That's a great added incentive to really boost the value of your internet package. While these vouchers are available with most of the BT broadband deals, the highlights are the Superfast fibre 1 and Superfast fibre 2 packages. Or for TV fanatics and those looking for BT Sport for the new Premier League season BT's Starter option.

We've listed all of the details of these three main offers down below. Or, go to our best broadband deals page to see the rest of BT's offers and everything else available on the market right now.

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £60 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

While BT is consistently one of the best broadband providers out there, it can be quite expensive. With these pre-paid Mastercards, that price becomes slightly more manageable. After you apply the reward card you end up with an effective monthly price of roughly £28.65 - not a bad price for speeds averaging 50Mb.

BT Superfast Fibre 2 | 18 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £39.99pm + £80 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

With the Superfast Fibre 2 package everything becomes bigger and better. Faster speeds, bigger reward card but also, bigger price. For £39.99 a month you can get speeds averaging 67Mb. While that may seem expensive, the price effectively drops to around £35.54 a month after the £80 reward card.

BT Starter with Superfast Fibre + Free BT Sport | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | BT Sport | £49.99 upfront | £41.99pm + £60 reward card + £50 M&S voucher

If you're a firm believer in the idea that broadband alone is not enough then this package is perfect. Fibre speeds, freeview TV, BT Sport, a £60 Mastercard and a £50 M&S voucher. You can get all of this for £41.99 a month. The only catch, there's a £49.99 upfront fee - a worthwhile price for this many features.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

