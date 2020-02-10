Bose's excellent noise-cancelling headphones plummet to lowest-ever price

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones have hit their lowest price at Amazon, making these fantastic cans more affordable than ever.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, this price cut applies to the fetching rose-gold model, which combines romantic metallic pink hardware with soft white padding (if you want the black or silver models you'll have to shell out the full price).

Usually $349, Amazon has slashed the price of the rose-gold Bose headphones to just $220 – that's a huge saving of $129 and a reduction of 37%. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Bose QC35 II prices in your region.)

Today's best Bose QC35 II headphones deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $220 at Amazon

In time for Valentine's Day, Amazon has the top-rated Bose Q35 II headphones on sale for just $220. These wireless headphones boast two levels of active noise cancellation and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

View Deal

The Bose QC35 II are among the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world, and despite being a little older now, still offer class-leading performance.

That's why we awarded the wireless headphones four out of five stars in our Bose QC35 II review – with their well-balanced sound, comfortable fit, and noise-cancelling smarts, they're suitable for casual listeners, commuters, and audiophiles alike.

Built-in support for Google Assistant and Alexa means that you can control your music playback hands-free, as well as using your headphones to ask your voice assistant to read you news headlines, add reminders to your calendar and control your smart home devices.

Not in the US? Check out the best Bose QC35 II prices in your region below: