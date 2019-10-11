Black Friday preview: the Ring Doorbell Pro is $75 off

Black Friday 2019 is fast approaching, and it's an excellent opportunity to find deals on TVs, laptops, and, more importantly, Amazon devices. The retail giant is offering a sneek preview of the sale by discounting the best-selling Ring Doorbell Pro down to $149. That's a $75 discount and the best price we've found for the Alexa-enabled doorbell.



The Ring Doorbell Pro allows you to monitor your home from anywhere with notifications that are sent to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. The Pro will send alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the doorbell. The Ring features two-way audio so you can speak with visitors and is hard wired to your existing doorbell so you'll never have to charge a battery. Unlike previous models, the Pro features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones so you can focus on areas that are most important to you. The Ring Pro also comes with four different faceplates so you can match your security to your home.



This specific deal is a certified refurbished product, which means it's been tested and certified to look and work like new. A new Ring Video Doorbell Pro currently retails for $249, which makes the $149 price tag on the refurbished Pro extremely appealing.

