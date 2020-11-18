Black Friday phone deals: get Mint Mobile free for three months with latest promo

For those thinking about trying out one of the best smaller pre-paid carriers around, Mint Mobile, there's a fantastic Black Friday phone deal to take advantage of over at its site right now that'll bag you three free months on your plan.

For a limited time, new customers (or new activations) can buy any one of four 3-month data plans (3GB, 8GB, 12GB, Unlimited) and receive an additional 3-months of service for absolutely free. Prices start at $15/month for the 3GB plan ($45 upfront), although you opt to range all the way up to the unlimited data plan for $30/month ($90 upfront).

See this Black Friday promotion over at Mint Mobile

This is a pretty fantastic Black Friday phone deal in our books, especially if you were curious about this pre-paid carrier, but, as always with cell phone plans, you'll want to read the fine print here. From what we can gather from the text, to be eligible you'll have to be activating on a phone number that hasn't been using Mint Mobile for the past 90 days. You'll also have 45 days to activate your new account to get this promotion, so plenty of time overall to score yourself some free months.

If you're interested in more Black Friday deals content, we've got some great guides on the upcoming Black Friday phone deals (for general advice), and the Black Friday iPhone deals.

Black Friday phone deal: Mint Mobile's 3-month promo

Mint Mobile: 3-months free when you buy a new 3-month plan

One of the best pre-paid carriers is back for Black Friday and it's bearing gifts - a neat little promotion that can score you 3 months...for free. Simply activate a new 3-month data plan of any data size and you'll get an additional 3-months assigned to your account. Plans start at just $15/month (or $45 upfront) for new customers, and you'll have to activate your account within 45 days to score your freebie.

View Deal