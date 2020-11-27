Black Friday laptop deal: new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) gets major price cut already

It's not every day a new Apple product goes on sale so soon after being released, so when we saw that the new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was on sale for $899.99 over at B&H Photo (a $100 saving) we knew we had to let y'all know ASAP.

This deal also applies to the 512GB SSD configuration, which sells for $1,149.99 (was $1,249.99), though the 8GB RAM/1TB SSD, 8GB RAM/2TB SSD, and 16GB RAM configurations aren't on sale, at least not yet (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

If you want to grab this deal, you'll need to move fast, this deal is going to expire today at 4:30 PM EST - assuming it's still in stock. This one is going to go fast!

Lowest Price Ever Apple MacBook Air (M1): $999.99 $899.99 at B&H Photo

You rarely find brand new Apple products on sale so soon after being released, but right now for Black Friday you can save $100 off the new Apple MacBook Air with M1 Chip over at B&H Photo - while it lasts.View Deal

The new Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) with the new Apple M1 chip is one of the most exciting laptops to be released in years thanks to the innovative new hardware that Apple has introduced, and is currently our pick as the best laptop in the world right now. It really is that good.

The M1 chip outperforms the earlier generation MacBook Airs with Intel processors by a significant margin while greatly improving battery life and other performance improvements - as well as providing all that extra performance at the same price as earlier models.

Now, with this Black Friday deal from B&H, you can get the brand new MacBook Air with M1 for the same price other retailers are selling the previous generation MacBook Airs to clear out inventory. You don't see deals like this ever, so if you want to get yourself one, what are you doing? Move! Go! This deal ends at 4:30 p.m. EST - if there's still any stock, that is.

Not in the US? You'll find all the lowest prices for the Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

